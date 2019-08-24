CMPD reminds drivers of safety as multiple roads flood in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Severe thunderstorms caused multiple roads to flood in the Charlotte area Friday night, creating dangerous driving conditions.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted several times Friday night, reminding drivers to turn around when they see roads that may be flooded.
CMPD also tweeted a photo of flooding in parking lots.
Police showed flooding at different roads in the city including North Tryon and Sugar Creek Road and a picture of a car submerged in water on Trailer Drive.
Officers stressed the importance of recognizing dangerous driving conditions and heeding to the warning signs of flooded roads.
“If the water is flowing at the low water crossing, Turn around! Turn around! Don’t risk your life don’t do it, you might not make it through it,” CMPD tweeted.
