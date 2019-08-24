2 charged for several break-ins in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested two people for multiple break-ins in Charlotte in August.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives charged 20-year-old Phiedel Tukes and 16-year-old Donta Lamont Dolton, Jr. for their involvement in a series of breaking and entering cases.
- On Aug. 1, around 7 a.m., officers responded to a home on Eargle Road in reference to an occupied residential break-in
- On Aug. 3, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on Blue Aster Lane for a breaking and entering of a residence.
- On Aug. 13, around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a home on Reinbeck Drive in reference to an occupied residential break-in.
- On Aug. 14, around 7 a.m., officers responded to Frostmoor Place in reference to a vehicle break-in. Credit cards were taken from the vehicle and used a short time later. Around 10 a.m., a victim told police that someone broke into her vehicle during the overnight hours.
- On Aug. 20, around 8 a.m., officers responded to Frostmoor Place in reference to a report of a residential alarm call. Officers arrived and saw a rear window that was broken in an apparent break-in attempt.
- On Aug. 20, around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to Dewmorn Place in reference to a residential break-in. Two vehicles were taken from the home. Both vehicles were later located unoccupied on the side of the road.
- On Aug. 20, 2019, around 11 a.m., officers responded to Rockwell Church Road in reference to a break-in at the AME Zion Church.
During the course of the investigation, detectives located items that were stolen in one of the break-ins at a GameStop and were able to identify them through matching serial numbers provided by the victim.
Through the continued investigation, detectives identified and obtained warrants for Tukes and Dolton.
On Aug. 21, officers located Dolton and Tukes at a home on Stonefield Drive and took them to be interviewed by detectives. While at the home, officers located a vehicle that was stolen out of Shelby during an armed robbery.
Tukes was charged two counts of first degree burglary, one count of second degree burglary, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, financial credit card theft, two counts of breaking and entering of motor vehicle, two counts of felony conspiracy and resisting arrest.
Dolton was charged with two counts of first degree burglary, one count of second degree burglary, one count of breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen property, breaking and entering in a place of worship and resisting arrest.
Both Tukes and Dolton were taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with additional information concerning these cases is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600 or visit the website.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.