Back to School on Monday in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer vacation is over for students in the Cabarrus County Schools as of Monday morning.
30,000 students will be back in class, including approximately 1100 who will be attending Harold Winkler Middle School.
“Oh, it’s always the best day of the year, it’s the most fun day of the year, so much fun to have the kids and the energy back in the building," said Principal Michael Williams. "The teachers came back last Monday and you get that bit of energy, the kids come in , it’s pure, it’s pure energy, what we want is the ids to know that they have a family here, that they have a place they belong and that we’re here to teach them and grow them and support them.”
Leaders in Cabarrus County are dealing with tremendous growth across the county. Two new schools, West Cabarrus High and Hickory Ridge Elementary, will open one year from now.
By the numbers, the system has 4000 employees. There will be 310 buses on the roads of Cabarrus County, traveling 28,000 miles each day.
At Winkler Middle School, the emphasis will be on helping students both academically and personally.
“Every year the building has been opened we’ve exceeded expected growth," Williams said. "Our kids are academically successful here. What we’re going to focus on here is really continuing to keep our focus on academics but adding a huge student wellness piece this year and supporting kids emotionally and socially and trying to figure out how we make sure every kid is supported.”
CCS has a new free mobile app that provides push notifications and allows users to follow individual schools. Back to School information can be found on the CCS website, as well as from the CCS Information Line at 704-260-5649.
