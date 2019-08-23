86-year-old man reported missing in Anson Co.

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for an 86-year-old man who was reported missing from Anson County this week.
According to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, officials are looking for information about the location of 86-year-old James Rogers Hannah.
Hannah was reportedly last seen in Wadesboro on August 19. He was described as a white male, standing 5′10″ tall and weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
He is believed to be in a 2015 silver Toyota Corolla with NC license plate DHD-9434.
If you have any information about Hannah’s whereabouts, please call the Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-7083, your local law enforcement agency or 911.
