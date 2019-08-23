Wilmington police seek missing 16-year-old girl

Elesieya Dunn (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff | August 23, 2019 at 10:59 AM EDT - Updated August 23 at 11:26 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, police said Elesieya Dunn, 16, was last seen near Darlington Avenue.

MISSING TEEN: 16 yo, Elesieya Dunn. 5'5, 180 lbs, long braids. Last seen near Darlington Ave. Please use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609 with info on her whereabouts.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Friday, August 23, 2019

She’s five-foot-five and weighs 180 pounds with long, braided hair.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”

