Wilmington police seek missing 16-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl.
In a Facebook post Friday morning, police said Elesieya Dunn, 16, was last seen near Darlington Avenue.
She’s five-foot-five and weighs 180 pounds with long, braided hair.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
