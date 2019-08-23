Suspect shot after running over bondsmen while fleeing in SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two bondsmen and a suspect are recovering after an incident that took place Thursday night at a home near Clover, SC.
The two bondsmen, whose identities have not been released, were trying to find 24-year-old Christopher Davidson for failure to appear in court in Gaston County.
Davidson was in his car when the two men confronted him.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Department, Davidson ran over one of the bondsman and struck the other with his car.
At some point one of the bondsman shot at the suspect twice, shooting him once in both arms.
When deputies got on scene, Davidson had a tourniquet on his arm and all three men were lying on the ground. They are all expected to fully recover.
Once Davidson has recovered, he will be return to York County to face charges of assault relating to this incident. He still has previous charges in North Carolina as well.
Neither of the bondsmen will face charges since they were acting in self-defense, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Another bail bondsman working in South Carolina, but not related to this case, said this kind of incident isn’t typical but the job can be dangerous.
“When a bondsman is going after someone like that, they’re usually a fugitive at some point because they’ve failed to appear in court,” said Wesley Baker of 007 Baker Bail Bonds. “You know the person is already trying to feel from the law, so being really cautious. We have to be.”
Baker said being a bondsman means working with law enforcement to make sure justice is served the right people show up to court when they’re supposed to.
