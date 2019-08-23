Salisbury police officer spots wanted suspect getting in Uber car, makes arrest

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury police officer’s powers of observation led to an arrest and the recovery of a stolen gun.
According to the report, on July 14 an officer spotted Isaiah Thomas Little, 21, of E. Cemetery Street, getting into a car. Knowing Little had outstanding warrants, the officer made a traffic stop.
Little was found to be in possession of a loaded stolen handgun from Norwood, as well as 90 grams of marijuana, 26 Xanax pills, 24 Ecstasy pills, and digital scales.
On Thursday Little was served on new charges from that case. Little was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the Ecstasy pills, and possession of a controlled substance for the marijuana. Bond was set at $2500.
The driver of the car told police he was driving for Uber. That driver was not charged.
