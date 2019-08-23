Repeat offender apprehended following east Charlotte robbery spree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD has arrested a man believed to be involved in nine different robberies which took place around east Charlotte in recent days.
The robbery spree is believed to have occurred between August 18 and August 21 and involved multiple Circle K’s, a Quik Trip, a 7-11 and an individual who was walking along a nearby street and assaulted.
The majority of the crimes committed took place on The Plaza, with other occurrences on North Graham Street, Central Avenue, Sunset Road, Monroe Road and Mecham Street.
In each of these instances, the employees and victims reportedly were either uninjured or only suffered minor injuries.
On August 21, after robbing a Circle K on North Graham Street, detectives apprehended Sidney Wayne Williams, 35, in connection with the robberies. Williams has been charged with five counts of common law robbery, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony conspiracy, attempted common law robbery, assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny and resisting arrest.
Williams had previously been arrested six times since April for similar crimes.
This remains an active investigation and anyone with information about these cases or any other armed robbery case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
