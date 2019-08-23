President Trump tweets about another potential rally in NC

(WBTV) - On Thursday night, President Donald Trump tweeted, expressing excitement about another potential rally in North Carolina this year.
President Trump tweeted that he looks forward to soon being in the state to hold a rally for Dan Bishop, the Republican candidate in the special election for the vacant House seat in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District (NC-9).
In the tweet, Trump also talked about Bishop’s Democratic opponent in the NC-9 election, Dan McCready.
“His opponent wants Open Borders, Sanctuary Cities, and Socialism. He likes the “Squad” more than North Carolina,” Trump tweeted, referring to McCready.
The “squad” that President Trump refers to in his tweet are Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.
During his July rally in Greenville, NC, President Trump criticized the four congresswomen, and at one point, the crowd chanted “Send her back! Send her back!” targeted at Rep. Omar.
Early voting started for the 9th Congressional District special election on Wednesday. The election will decide who will fill a seat that will have been vacant for nine months. The special election is on Sept. 10.
The 2018 NC-9 election was thrown out after evidence of absentee ballot fraud orchestrated by a Bladen County operative working for Republican candidate Mark Harris.
President Trump says Dan Bishop has his full and complete endorsement. Trump did not give any specific information about a date or location for the potential rally.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.