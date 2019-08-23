Police seize thousands in illegal drugs at Charlotte residence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department, with the assistance of CMPD, has concluded a month-long heroin operation investigation after arresting a man reportedly in possession of more than $8,000 in narcotics.
Sampson Lamonte Chambers, 47, has been charged with trafficking in heroin/fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of testosterone. The charges were presented to Chambers after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Hollow Creek Circle in Charlotte.
During the search, officers found a variety of different illegal substances and materials and he was arrested at the scene.
No further information has been released at this time.
