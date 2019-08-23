North Carolina allows bar code ballots despite voter outcry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - North Carolina election officials are allowing bar code ballots in elections starting next year despite an outcry from voters uncertain that their choices will be accurately counted.
The State Board of Elections on Friday voted 3-2 to allow a voting-machine maker to sell equipment that converts votes into bar code data that is then tallied by the company's other machines.
Almost two dozen speakers urged the elections board to reject bar code systems because voters can’t read the codes to check that they’re correct.
Democratic board chairman Damon Circosta sided with two Republicans on the five-member panel, citing the risk of delay after touchscreen-only equipment is disallowed in December.
According to NCSBE officials, the newly-approved systems are Clear Ballot: ClearVote 1.4, Elections Systems & Software (ES&S): EVS 5.2.2.0 and Hart InterCivic: Verity Voting 2.2.
Officials said certification means the states’s 100 counties may consider these systems to replace aging voting machines and provide new options for voters with disabilities beginning in 2020. County boards of elections and county commissioners will ultimately decide which voting systems are best for their county’s voters.
Officials say most counties will continue to use hand-marked paper ballots fed into tabulators at the polling place as the primary voting method.
New voting machines in about a quarter of the state’s counties need to be ready for primary elections in March.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.