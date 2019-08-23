More thunderstorms? Looks like it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The whole week has been unsettled with afternoon thunderstorms. Today is no exception. In fact today, a cold front will arrive, bringing an extra thunderstorm trigger.
The day will be hot and humid again. Highs will be in the low 90s with a 60% chance for storms.
The weekend will look and feel a bit different. You will actually start to notice a temperature change. With more cloud cover and a change in the wind direction, we should be able to avoid the 90s for a few days.
Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thunderstorm chances will also be lower this weekend.
Next week, temps will start to climb again. We will start in the low 80s on Monday and be back in the low 90s by midweek. Rain chances start to creep back up by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have a great Friday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
