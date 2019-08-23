Molly’s Kids: Connecting family of a rare disease together

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You guys. The #MollysKids post on Saturday about Eldon Self? Remember? He has a syndrome so rare there are virtually no answers. His mom desperately wondered if there was any one else out there dealing with the same thing.
I asked if any parent reading the post was familiar with Baraitser-Winter Syndrome to email me. Six days passed. No email. THEN, LAST NIGHT BEFORE THE 11pm SHOW, THIS:
Parents of a 6-year-old girl in Canada was diagnosed YESTERDAY. Her dad said they went home and Googled “Baraitser-Winter Syndrome,” and our #MollysKids post from Saturday popped up. He Facebook-messaged me; his wife emailed.
I’ve connected Eldon’s mom with this family. We’ll see where it goes... but this… this grass-roots way of connecting people to find love and answers… this is what it’s all about.
-Molly
PS: To read Saturday’s post on Eldon click here
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
