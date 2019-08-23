Massive changes coming this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another classic August day on Friday with highs around 90 and scattered thunderstorms, you may be shocked at what you encounter when you wake up Saturday.
Granted, the morning won’t feel much different with mild and muggy conditions hanging in the air, but it will all become obvious when you quickly notice that temperatures aren’t rising much… at all! In fact, after low temperatures bottom out around 70, some of you won’t see highs above the mid 70s.
Now part of this is due to cooler air arriving behind a cold front moving through overnight, but the other part will be due to a total cloud storm all day. In fact, you may not see any sunshine again until at least Tuesday of next week, and that will aid in blocking the sun and limiting the heat.
In terms of rainfall, thunderstorms are not expected for the bulk of the weekend, but patchy light rain and drizzle may show up at times. Probably not enough to cancel most outdoor plans, but a reminder not to be caught by surprised either.
Enjoy the big changes!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.