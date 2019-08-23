Local school district Superintendents talk teacher, bus driver vacancies ahead of new school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While thousands of students spend this weekend making sure they have all of their last minute preparations ready for the first day back, local districts have to make sure they are ready and fully staffed to have these students back in the classroom.
“This summer I’ve been really impressed, they’re coming in volunteering their time throughout June and July for staff development. We’re in a much better position than ever before with this opening of the school year," says Andrew Houlihan, Superintendent of Union County Public Schools.
Houlihan says heading into the new school year, staffing with student to teacher ratios are exactly where they want them to be.
“We have below I believe 15 vacancies at the current time. Most of them are hard to staff positions or are instructional assistants. Our busing vacancies are down so we really are in good shape we think staffing wise," says Houlihan.
Lincoln county, too, says they’re heading into the year in a good position with staffing, but there are some areas they still need to fill.
“We are looking for a high school Spanish teacher. Its always a challenge to find a foreign language teacher, and we have four openings for exceptional childrens teachers, like other districts that continues to be a hard to staff area," says Lincoln County Superintendent, Dr. Lory Murrow.
Lincoln County has four bus driver positions open. But school officials say often times bus drivers end up being a full time position.
“Often our bus drivers work in the cafeteria, they work as teacher assistants or even in child nutrition,” says Murrow.
“That is the number one position we have trouble filling," says Dr. Matt Stover, Superintendent of Catawba County Schools.
“In high school and middle school we’re utilizing teachers who want to drive and we’re always hiring."
Catawba county schools is looking at 3-5 teacher vacancies heading back into the year. All three districts head back to school on Monday Aug. 26.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.