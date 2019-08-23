Lancaster man arrested after attempting to rob pharmacy, settling for laugh

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday after he allegedly approached a pharmacy technician in a Lancaster CVS with a knife and demanded Percocets and cash.
Gary Thomas Broome, 63, has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime in relation to the incident which occurred at the CVS located off of Great Falls Highway at 1:00 p.m.
Employees at the store said that after Broome was refused Percocets or cash, he laughed, placed the knife on the store counter and walked away.
Police were able to track Broome down after finding the knife and reviewing store surveillance shortly after he exited. He is currently being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center.
