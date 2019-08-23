Investigators: Someone set home on fire in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials believe someone set a home on fire in Boone early Thursday morning.
According to Boone Fire Department, the incident happened at a home in the Winkler’s Creek area of Boone around 1:06 a.m.
Officials arrived at the scene to find a single-family home well involved in fire.
It was confirmed, officials say that there were no people in the home.
Fire crews began fire suppression operations immediately and had the fire controlled in about 40 minutes.
Crews then worked to extinguish any remaining hot spots and look for hidden fire, and remained on scene throughout the day.
The home was extensively damaged on the main floor and second floor areas. Dollar loss estimates are in excess of $180,000 for the structure and contents.
Fire Investigators with the Boone Fire Department determined that some deliberately started the fire. There’s no word on possible suspects or persons of interest.
The fire is currently being investigated jointly by the Boone Police Department and the Boone Fire Department.
No further information was released.
