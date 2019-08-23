Gaston Co. law enforcement stresses safety on roads ahead of new school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With just a weekend left before students head back to school in Gaston County, law enforcement officials are teaming up to make sure they get there safely. But they need your help to make it happen.
“We are kicking off Operation BOLO - and we want everyone to be on the lookout for our children as we start the school year," said Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton.
Pedestrian safety, school zones, school bus safety, distracted driving, seat belt use and traffic enforcement are all areas they want citizens to think about over the next few weeks and throughout the year. Police say there are easy ways to do your part.
“Be on the lookout as you’re entering into school zones. Look for the new signage and speed limits that will be reduced as the school year begins," says Helton.
Police say slowing down even just a few miles could be the difference between life and death if you were to hit a child. And it’s not just your speed you should be watching.
“People are out here speeding. Don’t take the chance of not buckling yourself in and please don’t take the chance of not buckling in that precious child that you’re bringing to school," says Sheriff Alan Cloninger with Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.
Even if you don’t have a kid heading to school, police say put down the distractions and don’t pass school buses or try to break passing laws.
Police say its important to know that these roads are going to be packed - and you’re most likely going to hit traffic. They say it’s crucial to plan ahead.
