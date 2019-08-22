Friday storms followed by weekend chill?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While Thursday’s daytime thunderstorms have finally fizzled, we still can’t rule out some redevelopment overnight especially across the western half of our viewing area as our short term data is hinting at some nocturnal thunderstorms returning. So don’t be surprised if the kids come running into your room overnight if a loud storm shows up in your neighborhood.
Beyond, the set up for more strong storms remains on Friday with a cold front approaching, so be careful if you have any afterschool activities or other errands you might be running. Highs will push into the low 90s before temperatures drop dramatically over the weekend!
On that note, the aforementioned cold front will push through and introduce a cooler airmass for all of us over the weekend. We may not see 80 degrees over the weekend. However, part of this will also be due to cloud cover hanging around and blocking the sun and the heat, so it will be a team effort between the cooler air and lack of sun!
Either way, enjoy the break from the heat this weekend.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
