Food Lion Feeds makes donation to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help stock the College’s on-campus food and resource pantry. The pantry provides free, temporary assistance for students who need food, toiletries and other everyday items.
“We are beyond grateful for this generous gift from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help us help our students,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, Rowan-Cabarrus president. “We understand that many students struggle with food insecurity, and our food and resource pantry is one way for us to support them so that they can focus on their studies and reach their long-term goals.”
A recent government report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office estimated that more than a third of college students don’t always have enough to eat, which can hinder their academic success. Many also have concerns with affordable housing and living essentials.
The Rowan-Cabarrus food and resource pantry offers a variety of non-perishable food, as well as items such as soap, deodorant, shampoo and toilet tissue.
“Students often have to choose between food, housing and/or transportation, and we want to offer any assistance we can,” said Misty Moler, advisor for the College’s Student Wellness Center. “We have locations on both our North and South campuses, and Wellness Center staff members are happy to meet students to drop off needed items at any of our campuses at a time convenient for them.”
Any Rowan-Cabarrus student needing assistance or more information may contact Moler atmisty.moler@rccc.edu.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $12 million in grants.
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.