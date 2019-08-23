2019 FFN Electrifying 11- Gavin Blackwell of Sun Valley

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The final member of the 2019 FFN Electrifying 11 is one of the fastest wide receivers in our area and anytime the ball is in his hands, LOOK OUT! He is Gavin Blackwell of Sun Valley.
Who is Gavin Blackwell?: Junior Wide Receiver
Height: 5 foot 11
Weight: 165 pounds
40 Time: 4.5
2018 stats:
51 Catches
1136 Yards
19 TD
Being on a team with nationally rated quarterback and former team mate Sam Howell certainly helped Gavin get on the map as he now holds 24 offers from colleges as a junior. But you don’t become one of the best wide receivers in the state in your class without big time talent and now he is ready to show, the outstanding play can continue even with Howell now in Chapel Hill.
“Just watch this season,” said Gavin. “I’ll show them.”
Now don’t get it confused, the loss of Sam is big and Gavin feels it, but this program is going to be OK.
“I feel like we are going to surprise a lot of people,” said Gavin. “We always feel like a lot of people doubt us when we come into the season so I’m ready to prove the haters and doubters wrong this year.”
As a freshman, Gavin never thought he would be in this position as one of the top junior receivers in the state. It’s one thing to be a great wide receiver, but another to be a leader that helps his team to great things and that is the next challenge Gavin has accepted.
It all starts Thursday, August 22nd, when Sun Valley takes on private school power Charlotte Christian as they look to shock the Knights and get off to a 1-0 start.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.