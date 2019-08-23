Federal grant to be used for new coaches for NC passenger trains

The Federal Railroad Administration has awarded the department’s Rail Division with a $76.8 million grant as part of the Federal-State Partnership for State of Good Repair Program. The grant will support the purchase of a fleet of new coaches to phase out the oldest cars in the Piedmont passenger service fleet and allow for more frequent service options in the future. Currently, six Piedmont trains operate daily between Raleigh and Charlotte, with seven additional stations in cities and towns along the way.