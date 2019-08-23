Driver wanted in north Charlotte hit-and-run

K-9s search for driver in crash
August 23, 2019 at 8:08 AM EDT - Updated August 23 at 8:08 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver crashed into a power pole in north Charlotte Friday morning and took off, police say.

The incident, a hit-and-run, happened before 5:45 a.m. on Gibbon Road at Perkins Road. “The vehicle crashed into a pole and the driver jumped and ran from the scene,” police say.

K-9 units were working to track down the driver.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The crash remains under investigation.

