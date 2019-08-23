Driver wanted in north Charlotte hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver crashed into a power pole in north Charlotte Friday morning and took off, police say.
The incident, a hit-and-run, happened before 5:45 a.m. on Gibbon Road at Perkins Road. “The vehicle crashed into a pole and the driver jumped and ran from the scene,” police say.
K-9 units were working to track down the driver.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
The crash remains under investigation.
