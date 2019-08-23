Crazed fox darts from woods to attack a North Carolina homeowner in his yard, cops say

In 2017, a rabid fox 'brushed past' a man's leg before rushing to his wife and 'aggressively gnawing on her leg,' the Winston-Salem Journal reported at the time. The crazed critter soon returned for more.
August 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 3:00 PM

DALLAS, NC (Joe Marusak/Charlotte Observer) - A crazed fox darted from woods to attack a North Carolina homeowner in his yard, biting the startled man in his leg, police said.

The fox later tested positive for rabies, according to a Gaston County Police Department Facebook post.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the man was outside his home in the 100 block of Pindal Circle in the town of Dallas when the fox bit him on the back of his leg, police said. Pindal Circle is off Alexis High Shoals Road.

Workers from Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement impounded and killed the fox, and had it tested for rabies at the N.C. Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh. The fox was the fourth confirmed rabies case of the year in Gaston County, according to police.

The victim is receiving “post-exposure treatment” to kill the rabies virus, according to the police news release.

