Crazed fox darts from woods to attack a North Carolina homeowner in his yard, cops say

In 2017, a rabid fox ‘brushed past’ a man’s leg before rushing to his wife and ‘aggressively gnawing on her leg,’ the Winston-Salem Journal reported at the time. The crazed critter soon returned for more. On Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, a crazed fox darted from woods to attack a North Carolina homeowner in his yard, biting the startled man in his leg, police said. (Source: CHARLOTTE OBSERVER FILE PHOTO)