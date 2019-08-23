CMPD searching for repeat violent offender who removed ankle monitor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect who has been arrested ten times in the past year is on-the-loose in Charlotte after cutting off his ankle monitor on Friday.
Tydarrius Dajun Sloan, 17, was currently facing charges for an armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle when he removed the device, thus adding damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device charges as well.
Sloan had previously been arrested in 2019 for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault and strangulation among several other charges.
He was last known to be located somewhere off of South Boulevard near Carolina Pavillion.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tydarrius Sloan, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.