Burke County sting leads to multiple charges against four local gaming locations

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced conducted a multi-agency operation on Friday which led to the search of four different gaming locations around the area.
In collaboration with the NC Department of Public Safety, ALE, and the District Attorney’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s deputies served warrants to three gaming establishments on US 70 as well as an additional site on Johns River Loop.
A prior investigation into these locations indicated that their machines were being operated in violation of NC statutes, leading to their seizure upon being searched.
Officials are continuing to look into the activities taking place at these locations as numerous complaints have been made regarding the possibility of prostitution and the sale of illicit substances at these establishments recently.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.