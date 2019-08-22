Zombie Walk trudging through Kannapolis on Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The 4th Annual Kaleidoscope Arts Festival and Zombie Walk kicks off at 4 p.m., Saturday, August 24, at the North Carolina Research Campus in downtown Kannapolis.
The festival, which runs until 8 p.m., will feature live painting by artists Shane Pierce and Shannon Quick, music by DJ Sin: Jami Nunn, as well as local “haunts” and hearses provided by the Reaper’s Rides Hearse Club.
The festival also offers kids activities, such as chalk art and bubble stations. Dozens of art vendors will also be on hand to demonstrate their art techniques and to sell their wares.
Dress up as your favorite characters from the Walking Dead or celebrate Halloween early by dressing up in costume and participate in the zombie walk on North Research Campus Drive. The walk begins at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.