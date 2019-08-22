TROPICAL! The humidity doesn’t get much higher than this

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are getting into another muggy August day. Yesterday, dew points were running in the mid 70s.
Today through Saturday will continue to feature dew points in the low to mid 70s at times. Highs today will be in the low 90s with a 40% chance for thunderstorms.
An even better chance for storms will arrive on Friday as a cold front comes this way. There’s a 60% chance. Highs will still make it close to 90° before the front passes.
The weekend will start to feel a bit different. Saturday’s high will be in the low 80s and Sunday’s will be in the upper 70s. The humidity will start to back off a little by Sunday too. There’s a 20-30% chance for rain each day.
We will likely remain in the 80s into next week.
Have a great day!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.