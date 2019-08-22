Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 50 acres in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the recent donation of a conservation easement by anonymous donors that will permanently conserve their 50-acre property. This property is a mix of field and forest, and an unnamed tributary of Sills Creek, which bisects the property.
The conservation easement is a working lands easement that will allow the landowners to continue farming and forestry practices, but also preserves an untouched stream buffer on either side of the tributary, which will protect much of the remaining plant diversity and provide wildlife habitat and travel corridors.
The Clean Water Management Trust Fund provided funding for transactional costs in the form of a mini-grant, as a result of the water quality protection the conservation easement provides.
Wild comfrey, rattlesnake plantain, wild ginger, solomon’s seal, cranefly orchid, and other species of native plants known to inhabit intact hardwood forest habitats are found on the property near the tributary. A large population of paw paw trees is also found on the site.
The property is in an area where Three Rivers Land Trust has worked with a number of other property owners to conserve their land as well. These donors wanted to make sure that their property would also remain undeveloped to retain the natural area character of the region.
“We are grateful to the family for working with TRLT to conserve their property. It takes thoughtful and committed people to make conservation projects like this a reality,” states Executive Director, Travis Morehead.
To learn more about Three Rivers Land Trust or how to conserve property in the region, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org
