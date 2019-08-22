Suspect arrested for stealing weapons, other materials from local police cars

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations has reported an arrest made in a case involving five different breaking and entering incidents involving local law enforcement vehicles.
The break-ins occurred between July 29 and August 4 and struck vehicles for the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the Hickory Police Department and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Jermichael Junior Hunt III, 21, was arrested on August 15 and taken into the custody of Catawaba County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of his arrest, Hunt was found to be in possession of stoen firearms, safety equipment and clothing from the police vehicles.
As this remains an ongoing investigation and the search for other potentially stolen items continues, no further information about the recovered property can be released at this time.
Hunt III has been charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and has since been bailed out of custody.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.