13 hurt in crash involving bus on I-85 SB
August 22, 2019 at 7:19 AM EDT - Updated August 22 at 8:19 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a bus shut down part of Interstate 85 southbound in northwest Charlotte Thursday morning. Twelve people were transported for medical care with minor injuries and at least one person was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Medic.

The wreck happened on I-85 S near Graham Street and the Sugar Creek Road exit.

Charlotte firefighters tweeted about the crash just after 7 a.m., saying multiple vehicles were involved.

There’s no word what may have caused the crash.

Officials did not say when they expect the road to fully reopen.

Thirteen people were injured, one seriously, in a crash involving a bus on I-85 SB Thursday morning.

Significant delays are expected in the area.

