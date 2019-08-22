Missing 63-year-old man found dead in Bald Head Island harbor

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A 63-year-old man reported missing yesterday afternoon was found dead in Bald Head Island’s harbor Thursday morning, according to officials with the village’s Department of Public Safety.
A news release states that the man was reported missing around noon Wednesday and was last seen around 10:30 p.m. the previous night.
The man’s body was found in the harbor by public safety officers Thursday morning, according to the news release.
The man’s identity has not been released and the cause of death is unknown.
Bald Head Island’s Public Safety Department along with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
