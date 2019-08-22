Man arrested outside preschool: ‘It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man was arrested and charged Wednesday because of what he allegedly said outside of a preschool in Mount Pleasant.
Michael Gorlitzsky, 31, has been charged with disturbing schools.
At approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to the area of Carolina Park Academy for a suspicious person call. Gorlitzsky was told by a person that the school was private property.
He then responded by saying, “It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids. I just might.”
Gorlitzsky was then taken into custody where he has been lodged at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The school serves children 12 months through five years old.
