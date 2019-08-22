60+ guns reported stolen from NC pawn shop, $13K reward available for information

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of guns were reported stolen in a Statesville pawn shop break-in early Thursday morning.
Statesville police say the thief, or thieves, forced their way into Bullseye Pawn on W Front Street at Oakland Avenue and took around 60 handguns and three long guns. It happened sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Police told WBTV the burglary happened while officers were tied up responding to major storm issues in the area.
A reward of up to $13,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406, Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340, or the NC State Bureau of Investigation at 828-294-2226.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.