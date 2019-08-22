2019 FFN Electrifying 11-- Porter Rooks of Myers Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Myers Park has 3 players on the 2019 FFN Electrifying 11. The final member is one of the best wide receivers in the state in Porter Rooks.
Who is Porter Rooks?: Senior Wide Receiver
Height: 6 foot 1
Weight: 195 Pounds
2018 Stats:
50 Catches
652 Yard
10 TD
Rooks played at Providence Day his first 3 years in high school but transferred to Myers Park for one reason... to graduate early. He has plans to enroll early at his college choice.
College: NC State
Another reason to want to play at Myers Park is this is as close to playing in college as he can get as a senior in high school.
“It’s a step closer to college and if I’m going to get ready for the level, then I might as well play at it," said Rooks. “I’m looking forward to playing fast and playing with some other talented guys that’s going to some high level schools that I’ll be playing against at the next level.”
Even more that challenging himself on an individual level, he is looking forward to helping Myers Park to make a run at a state championship. Two years ago, the Mustangs lost in the state quarterfinals. Last year, they fell in the regional finals. There is only one step left to make for this team full of talent.
“This is my last ride and this is their last ride so let’s go out with a bang and get this ring,” said Rooks. “It’s something that no one can take from you when you are 50 years old in the barber shop so definately looking forward to that.”
