Error in automated weather reporting system causes false tornado warning posts on Cabarrus Co. social media pages

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A false tornado warning posted to Cabarrus County government social media accounts caused confusion Wednesday afternoon.
According to Cabarrus County officials, an automated weather alert system on Wednesday evening erroneously posted a tornado warning to Cabarrus County Government social media accounts, including the County’s main Facebook page and the pages for Cabarrus County EMS and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.
The warning also posted to Cabarrus County Emergency Management’s Twitter page.
Officials say they are diligently working to determine the cause of the error to ensure it does not happen again.
“We take our role to provide accurate and trustworthy information very seriously and apologize for any confusion this has caused,” a press release stated.
