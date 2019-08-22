Dream On 3 makes it’s 100th dream come true!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - 21-year-old Piedmont High School student Hunter Adcock lives with cerebral palsy, but is a friendly guy who talks with everyone, about everything, though nothing gets him revved up like conversation about NASCAR.
Which is why his friends were thrilled to work with local charity Dream On 3 to surprise him last week with a VIP dream to Bristol for the big race.
In between a varsity and junior varsity volleyball game, Hunter was moved to center court, the band struck up a celebratory song and cheerleaders cheers, all for this beloved student who is kind to everyone and loves to share conversation.
The next day, he and his family was whisked off to Tennessee.
This is what Dream On 3 does – surprise local kids who live with uphill medical battles with incredible VIP sports dreams.
The charity started in May of 2013 by a husband and wife who had a desire to get out and help bring some happiness to deserving local kids.
Hunter is the charity’s 100th dream. The entire thing, Hunter said, was incredible.
He was on the steep racetrack, talked with drivers, charmed radio listeners in live broadcasts and even interviewed his favorite driver, number 24, William Byron.
WBTV is proud to be the station who exclusively shows you these Dream On 3 success memory-making stories. To see more of them, go to www.wbtv.com/DreamOn3.
