Cutting edge technology being used by orthopedic surgeons at Charlotte hospital

Dr. Homesley, who’s performed more than 100 knee replacement surgeries using the Maaco robot since last fall, says that innovation Smith spoke of is key -- especially when it comes to the added precision the robot gives him. “What I like about the robot is I can actually look on the screen and see how straight the knee is, how much bend I have, and if I need to go back and tweak something, we just entered the data back in there and then the cuts are just as accurate as if we did them before,” he explained.