Crews locate crashed plane in NC after pilot reports weather problems, FAA says

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - Federal officials have located a crashed plane in the mountains of Western North Carolina Thursday, according to Federal Aviation Administrations officials.
According to an FAA spokesperson, the Cirrus SR22 aircraft was found on a ridge on Mount Mitchell.
The FAA issued an alert notice about the aircraft after a pilot reported weather-related problems. Air traffic controllers lost contact with the flight shortly before 1.p.m., the FAA said.
The FAA said the plane departed from the Donaldson Center Airport in Greenville, S.C, and it was headed to the Medina Municipal Airport in Ohio.
Preliminary indication is that two people were aboard the plane.
According to the FAA, local officials will release more information about the names and conditions of the people on board.
