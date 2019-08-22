Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools chief communications officer to resign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The chief communications officer for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) has announced that he will resign on Friday.
Tracy Russ announced on social media that he will step down as chief communications officer of CMS on Friday, August 23.
“After 25 nearly non-stop years in a career creating, leading and supporting organizations and efforts in strategic communications, civic engagement, climate change advocacy, economic opportunity, community building, equity and most recently, K-12 public education, it is time to take a breath in life.” Russ posted on Facebook.
Russ became the chief communications officer at CMS in October of 2017.
While there, he has served as the spokesperson for the school district and the leader of external, internal and executive communications, public and media relations and digital outreach.
“It has been a privilege and joy to work with talented, dedicated and hard-working CMS colleagues. No endeavor could be more rewarding than empowering and inspiring people through story and communications,” Russ posted on Facebook.
