Wild Card-leading Knights charge past the Bulls 9-3 Tuesday

(DURHAM, NC) -- Outfielders Luis Robert and Daniel Palka launched home runs to help power the International League Wild Card-leading Charlotte Knights past the Durham Bulls by a score of 9-3 on Tuesday in game two of their four-game series from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Knights increased their lead over the second place Bulls in the IL Wild Card standings to two games. The two teams have five head-to-head games left during the 2019 regular season.