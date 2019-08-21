Trump tells NRA chief universal background checks are ‘off the table,’ source says

WASHINGTON (CNN/Gray News) – President Donald Trump appears to be cooling on the notion of universal background checks for gun purchases after a phone call with the head of the National Rifle Association.
After the recent mass shootings, the president had publicly supported new legislation.
But a source familiar with a conversation between the president and NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said things have changed. Trump told him universal background checks are "off the table."
Lapierre confirmed Tuesday’s conversation on Twitter.
“I spoke to the president today. We discussed the best ways to prevent these types of tragedies,” LaPierre said. “@realDonaldTrump is a strong #2A President and supports our Right to Keep and Bear Arms!”
On Tuesday, the president appeared to distance himself from the idea of stemming gun violence with tighter regulations.
“I have to tell you that it is a mental problem and I’ve said it 100 times. It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger. It’s the person that pulls the trigger,” Trump said.
The president then used a frequent NRA argument against tougher gun laws.
"They call it the slippery slope and all of a sudden everything gets taken away. We’re not going to let that happen,” the president said.
But less than two weeks ago, in the wake of deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Trump appeared to reject the same argument.
"Slippery slope. They think you approve one thing and that leads to a lot of bad things. I don't agree with that," he said on Aug. 9.
The White House has now shifted its focus to overhauling the background check process, a source said.
There’s also an emphasis on passing so-called “red flag” laws, allowing for the temporary removal of guns from people in crisis.
