Tour de Saints to benefit Cooperative Christian Ministries

Registration for the Seventh annual Tour de Saints’ charity bike ride is underway. Hosted by All Saints Episcopal Church, this event is in support of Cooperative Christian Ministries of Cabarrus County.
The objectives are to raise awareness about the work CCM does in the community; collect non-perishable food items the day of the ride; and generate funds to directly support CCM.
For more information about Cooperative Christian Ministry, visit www.cooperativeministry.com.
The ride will begin and end at All Saints Episcopal Church on Lake Concord Road. The Concord Police Department helps get cyclists safely out of town and on to less traveled country roads, and The Cabarrus Sheriff’s Department takes it from there.
Check-in and same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. on August 24. Routes are available for all ability levels.
The 50k, 100k and 50-mile routes traverse scenic rural areas of Cabarrus and Rowan County on classic “Back Country Roads.” A 12-mile “Saint Sampler” is scheduled for those that just want a little taste of the fun.
Riders participating in the event pay a $30.00 entry fee and donate non-perishable food items. Those who pre-register will receive an event tee shirt. We will provide lunch to the participants and sell lunch to guests.
Pinnacle Financial has generously agreed to be the Presenting Sponsor. Additional Sponsorships start $250, and all in-kind gifts will be recognized on the web site or event tee shirts.
Since 2013, over one thousand cyclists and volunteers have raised over $55,000 for CCM and collected thousands of pounds of food. Organizers expect to have over 300 riders this year, supported by almost 100 volunteers.
