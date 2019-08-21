Storms cause heavy damage, power outages in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Severe storms swept rolled through Iredell County Wednesday night, leaving heavy damage and thousands of power outages.
According to the Duke Energy Power Outage Map, more than 3,000 power outages were reported in the county.
The City of Statesville tweeted that the storm brought down trees and caused power outages throughout the city.
Officials advised residents to be patient as crews assess the damage and begin repairs.
Statesville officials reported that about 3,500 customers were without power around 7:15 p.m.
Emergency crews in the area reportedly responded to more than 120 calls, but no injuries reported.
Residents are advised to stay off the roads.
