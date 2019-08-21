Search for missing fisherman expanded up Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Coast Guard is moving their search and rescue mission north for two Florida boaters who have been missing since Friday.
Jacksonville's Fire and Rescue Department is asking for volunteers from Brunswick and Savannah now to help in the search.
Brian McCluney and Justin Walker are both firefighters who went on a fishing trip off the coast of Florida. Officials say the men traveled out to a reef near St. Augustine but did not return.
Coast Guard officials say since last week their search has covered more than 46,000 square miles.
The wife of one of the missing fishermen is spending the day with crews, searching from the air.
"I need to be up there. I feel like I'm searching too. And we've been following you know everybody's plan and I've been getting frustrated without with the results of not you know, going to bed at night knowing that the feeling guilty going to sleep or eating because I know our husbands are out there 'not' doing that,” Natasha Walker said.
Fellow firefighters say the two men have what it takes to survive.
If you’re interested in volunteering in the rescue mission, you must have a boat that can go 60 miles offshore. The number to call is 904-813-5315.
