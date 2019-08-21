Rowan-Cabarrus Fire and Emergency Services program receives national recognition

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Fire and Emergency Services program has received official Fire and Emergency Services Higher Education (FESHE) recognition from the United States Fire Administration.
This prestigious honor acknowledges that the College’s fire and emergency services degree program meets standards of excellence established by FESHE professional development committees and the National Fire Academy (NFA).
“We are honored to receive this significant industry recognition, and it certainly will benefit our students to be able to work through the National Fire Academy,” said Lee Ennis, program chair of Rowan-Cabarrus Fire Technology and Assistant Director of Fire and Emergency Services. “The College is passionate about providing the best possible training and education for our students to become professionals dedicated to reducing the loss of life and property in our community from fire and other hazards and emergencies.”
Rowan-Cabarrus already offers North Carolina’s largest fire and rescue program and now will be listed on the National Fire Academy website and will work directly with the NFA and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in its emergency services degree delivery.
Rowan-Cabarrus is one of six community colleges in the state’s 58-college system to receive this national recognition. These accredited institutions have demonstrated a commitment to the national FESHE model of standardized professional development education criteria in delivering degree programs emphasizing firefighting response, fire prevention, fire administration and Emergency Medical Services management.
The Fire Protection Technology degree programs at Rowan-Cabarrus provide students with the technical knowledge and skills necessary to work and advance in fire protection, administration and management. Coursework includes fire prevention and safety, public education, building construction, fire ground strategies and tactics, and local government finance and laws as they apply to emergency services management. Graduates pursue employment with providers of emergency medical services, fire departments, rescue agencies, hospital specialty areas, industry, and educational and government agencies.
For more information about the Fire Protection Technology program, please visithttps://www.rccc.edu/beps/fire-protection-technology/. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visitwww.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
