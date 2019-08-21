RCSD issues Stop Work Order for club posing as a restaurant, operating as a ‘sexually explicit’ business

“This community and Richland County is sick and tired of these places in their neighborhoods where kids have to sleep in the bathtub because they’re scared about bullets coming in their house and that’s what we had on Decker (Boulevard)," Sheriff Lott said, “where people get up to go to church on Sunday and there’s beer bottles and there’s people drunk in the streets fighting and shooting. We can’t have our community living like this. This community sent a message to me that I better do something about it and we have. We’ve taken action and we’ll continue to take action against these clubs who operate illegally.”