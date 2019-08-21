Police: ‘Suspicious person’ at Miss. Walmart had guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo

“I support peoples’ right to bear arms. It’s an important right that we have protected by the constitution,” said Marx. “However, with that right to carry a weapon also comes responsibility on how you comport yourself, how you carry yourself in public. And like Chief Hiatt said, in this heightened time of fear and awareness of these shootings happening, I would just advise people to please be careful how you carry yourself. If you are going to open carry, please do it in a way that people understand you are not a threat. Now might not be the best time to exercise your right.”