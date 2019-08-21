Police: Kannapolis man charged with first-degree arson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis police and fire department have determined that a recent fire on Rosemont Avenue was intentionally set.
Marvin Johnson, 55, of Kannapolis has been charged with first-degree arson and is in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.
Police confirmed that two people were inside the structure at the time of the fire and both sustained injuries. One person was treated and released at a local medical facility. The second person was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.
This investigation remains on-going.
