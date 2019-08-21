Police: Kannapolis man charged with first-degree arson

Police: Kannapolis man charged with first-degree arson
By Elle Kehres | August 21, 2019 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 5:23 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis police and fire department have determined that a recent fire on Rosemont Avenue was intentionally set.

Marvin Johnson, 55, of Kannapolis has been charged with first-degree arson and is in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Police confirmed that two people were inside the structure at the time of the fire and both sustained injuries. One person was treated and released at a local medical facility. The second person was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

This investigation remains on-going.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.