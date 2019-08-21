Person shot, seriously injured in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a female victim was shot and seriously injured in north Charlotte Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on University City Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.
Officers responded to the scene in reference to reports of someone shot.
When police arrived, they didn’t locate a victim, but a short time later, a female showed up on Dahilia Drive with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to the hospital by Medic. Police have not said whether the female was an adult or a minor.
Preliminary investigation indicates the female victim was shot at the University City Boulevard location.
Officers are actively investigating and have not provided information on what happened in the shooting, possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
